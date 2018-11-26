202.5
Home » Latest News » JBG Smith announces a…

JBG Smith announces a lease deal in Crystal City. It’s not Amazon.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 26, 2018 12:02 pm 11/26/2018 12:02pm
Share

National Cooperative Bank has signed a 15-year lease extension for its Crystal City headquarters.

The deal covers 65,736 square feet at JBG Smith Properties’ 2011 Crystal Drive. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) announced the extension Monday, indicating that it is actively pursuing non-Amazon.com Inc.-related leases for its many Crystal City holdings.

NCB provides banking and services to cooperatives and other member-owned organizations.

The JBG Smith release emphasizes that 2011 Crystal Drive is part of National Landing, a “newly defined interconnected and walkable neighborhood” that covers all of Crystal City, the eastern portion of Pentagon City and the northern portion of Potomac Yard. The NCB building is less than two blocks south of two planned JBG Smith additions to Crystal City — an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and a grocer.

Amazon announced this month that half of its second headquarters would be located in National Landing. It will lease 500,000 square feet in three of JBG Smith’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500