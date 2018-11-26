JBG Smith announces a lease deal in Crystal City. It’s not Amazon.

National Cooperative Bank has signed a 15-year lease extension for its Crystal City headquarters. The deal covers 65,736 square feet at JBG Smith Properties’ 2011 Crystal Drive. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) announced the extension Monday,…

National Cooperative Bank has signed a 15-year lease extension for its Crystal City headquarters.

The deal covers 65,736 square feet at JBG Smith Properties’ 2011 Crystal Drive. JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) announced the extension Monday, indicating that it is actively pursuing non-Amazon.com Inc.-related leases for its many Crystal City holdings.

NCB provides banking and services to cooperatives and other member-owned organizations.

The JBG Smith release emphasizes that 2011 Crystal Drive is part of National Landing, a “newly defined interconnected and walkable neighborhood” that covers all of Crystal City, the eastern portion of Pentagon City and the northern portion of Potomac Yard. The NCB building is less than two blocks south of two planned JBG Smith additions to Crystal City — an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and a grocer.

Amazon announced this month that half of its second headquarters would be located in National Landing. It will lease 500,000 square feet in three of JBG Smith’s…