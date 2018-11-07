Jazz musician has vision to revive Bohemian Caverns

A product of D.C. Public Schools and Howard University, D.C. jazz musician Davey Yarborough promised his Howard mentor upon graduation that he would “pay it forward” — and he’s been doing that for the past…

A product of D.C. Public Schools and Howard University, D.C. jazz musician Davey Yarborough promised his Howard mentor upon graduation that he would “pay it forward” — and he’s been doing that for the past 30 years as a jazz program director and band leader at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

And though he’s about to retire, he’s not quite done with his promise. Next up? He wants to revive legendary jazz club Bohemian Caverns, a monument to the musical genre in the District that closed in 2016.

The idea is still in its very early stages — Yarborough refers to it as a “dream” rather than a plan — but he’s working on a feasibility study to determine exactly how much money he would need to raise through a capital campaign.

Bohemian Caverns, located at 11th and U streets NW, opened in 1926 in the heart of what was known as Black Broadway. In its heyday, it hosted musicians of international acclaim, including Ellington himself as well as John Coltrane,…