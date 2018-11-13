It’s official: Amazon splits HQ2 between Northern Virginia, New York City

Amazon.com Inc. made it official Tuesday, announcing plans to split its highly coveted second headquarters known as HQ2 between the Washington, D.C., and New York City areas. Crystal City and its surrounding areas (rebranded in…

Amazon.com Inc. made it official Tuesday, announcing plans to split its highly coveted second headquarters known as HQ2 between the Washington, D.C., and New York City areas.

Crystal City and its surrounding areas (rebranded in Amazon’s press release as part of “National Landing”) and Long Island City in Queens will each ultimately get more than 25,000 Amazon employees as part of the deal.

In addition, Amazon announced it selected Nashville for a new Center of Excellence for its Operations business, which is responsible for the company’s transportation, supply chain and other activities. That site will receive 5,000 jobs.

The winner in Greater Washington is an area now known as Crystal City, an urban location just across the Potomac River from D.C. that is largely controlled by a single owner, JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS).

Crystal City is located within Arlington County — home of the Pentagon and Reagan National Airport — and was one of a handful Greater Washington locations…