It’s going to get worse: 5 shifts to expect in Crystal City’s housing market post-Amazon HQ2

Amazon HQ2 interest in Northern Virginia piqued Terri Pollock’s interest. The media relations manager had not been thinking about buying a home in her neighborhood of Del Ray or nearby, but when Amazon announced Northern…

Amazon HQ2 interest in Northern Virginia piqued Terri Pollock’s interest.

The media relations manager had not been thinking about buying a home in her neighborhood of Del Ray or nearby, but when Amazon announced Northern Virginia as one of its shortlist areas for its second headquarters, she and her husband started considering it.

But she knows the clock is ticking.

“It could potentially be a great investment, but I think we would need to act relatively fast for it to be worth it,” Pollock said, adding that prices in the area, including her neighborhood of Del Ray, are already higher than the rest of the country and Amazon is likely to make it more expensive. “Ideally, we’d like to buy within the next year, preferably before HQ2 opens.”

Pollock, along with thousands of other people in the region racing against the clock that is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), are likely to see higher prices and more competition for a small pool of homes. And in a region that has for years been plagued…