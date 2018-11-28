It may soon get easier for government contractors to access $31 billion in spending

The General Services Administration is taking a big step to making it easier for companies to do business with government. The GSA will consolidate two dozen multiple award schedules for products and services into a…

The GSA will consolidate two dozen multiple award schedules for products and services into a single schedule. GSA Administrator Eileen Murphy said the move — in two phases over the next two years — will make it easier for small businesses to access the schedules program, reduce duplication and improve customer service.

Along with providing a single point of entry for government customers to find and buy what they need, vendors will no longer need to manage different terms and conditions on multiple contracts on different schedules.

About $31 billion is spent through multiple award schedules annually, according to the GSA. Those long-term, governmentwide contracts with commercial firms yield more than 10 million supplies and services that federal, state and local agencies order directly from GSA Schedule contractors or through the GSA’s online shopping and…