Is this HQ2’s new home? Get to know Crystal City.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 5, 2018 6:18 pm 11/05/2018 06:18pm
Suddenly, Crystal City is all over the national headlines as a front-runner for at least part of Amazon’s HQ2. So, courtesy of the team at the Washington Business Journal, here’s a short explainer about this little enclave with the funny name.

First off, it’s not a city.

Crystal City is a neighborhood in Arlington County in the state of Virginia. It’s an urban area that sits directly across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital and within walking distance of Reagan National Airport. It’s got its own Metro station, its own commuter rail station and is a 10- to 15-minute walk to the Pentagon.

In fact, the next neighborhood over is Pentagon City, another area that could also end up housing some Amazon offices and almost would certainly be a place for Amazon employees to live and hang out and shop (there’s an urban-format mall with a Macy’s and Nordstrom!). The two Metro stations are about a 10-minute walk from each other. (Full disclosure: I live about five minutes from both Metro…

