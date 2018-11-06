202
Home » Latest News » Is securing only half…

Is securing only half of HQ2 ‘a better outcome’? Some say it is.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 6, 2018 6:19 pm 11/06/2018 06:19pm
Share

When Bob Buchanan heard news that Amazon.com Inc. might split its $5 billion second headquarters into two separate sites, it was a twist in the economic development story he didn’t expect.

An evenly split HQ2 would mean Greater Washington, long a front-runner for the whole project, would get only 25,000 jobs over the long term. The other reported choice — Long Island City in Queens, New York — would theoretically get the other 25,000.

“I didn’t quite know what to make of it,” said Buchanan, a real estate developer and leader of The 2030 Group, a consortium of business leaders, organizations and executives. “The first thing actually that came to mind was, ‘Well, what’s the facility in New York going to do different from the facility in Washington or are they both doing the same thing?'”

Amazon remains mum of the official announcement and details of the reported split.

Buchanan and others say they are still bullish on the region possibly winning even a $2.5 billion investment and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500