Is Amazon’s Nashville announcement a threat to Memphis-based FedEx?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 16, 2018 3:03 pm 11/16/2018 03:03pm
With every Amazon innovation, one question quickly follows: Is it a threat to FedEx Corp.?

Amazon.com Inc. made the headlines of the year on Tuesday by finally announcing the long-speculated and anticipated locations for its second headquarters, which will be split between Crystal City and Long Island City in Queens.

The e-commerce giant also revealed plans for an East Coast operations hub in Nashville, Tennessee, that would employ 5,000 people. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam described the Nashville presence as the executive offices for Amazon’s logistics business.

Those newsmakers come on the heels of Amazon’s new holiday free shipping and its reported intention to implement a transportation network in Europe.

Are these threatening moves for Memphis-based FedEx.?

Ask FedEx and Amazon and the answer is, essentially, “No.”

A spokesperson for Amazon provided the Memphis Business Journal the following statement when asked about its future relationships with outside shipping and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

