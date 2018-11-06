Into the Frying Pan: A taste of restaurant ownership, 3 months in

Editor’s note: Opening a restaurant is a herculean feat — especially when the founders have no industry experience. We’re following one such journey, a couple opening a new Indian restaurant in Loudoun County, in a…

Editor’s note: Opening a restaurant is a herculean feat — especially when the founders have no industry experience. We’re following one such journey, a couple opening a new Indian restaurant in Loudoun County, in a yearlong Washington Business Journal series we call “Into the Frying Pan.” This is the eighth installment; click here for Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 and Part 7.

Yes, it’s still open.

It’s been more than three months since Niranjan Sathindran and Sri Ganesan opened Agni Restaurant and Bar. They have not only survived the initial turmoil; they’re marking the occasion with a triumph.

Last week the owners officially terminated their lease at their initial planned site on Davis Drive in Sterling, freeing them from payments they say would’ve soon become cost prohibitive while running their new South Indian eatery at 46005 Regal Plaza nearby.

They’d been paying monthly rent since signing a five-year commitment for the location, where they’d…