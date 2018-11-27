Initiative 77 backers face challenge in court

Proponents of a ballot initiative passed by D.C. voters in June — and then overturned by the D.C. Council in October — that would increase the wages restaurants have to pay their tipped workers are…

Proponents of a ballot initiative passed by D.C. voters in June — and then overturned by the D.C. Council in October — that would increase the wages restaurants have to pay their tipped workers are facing a legal challenge that is delaying their effort to bring it back to voters.

A quick recap: Initiative 77 would have eliminated the tip credit, meaning that restaurants would have had to pay tipped workers such as servers and bartenders the full minimum wage, rather than the $3.89 they currently pay workers before tips. (Under current law, restaurants also need to verify that the workers made at least the full minimum wage of $13.25 when factoring in tips, and make up the gap if they do not.)

Despite opposition from the restaurant industry and many tipped workers, D.C. voters passed the initiative in the June primary. A few months later, the D.C. Council repealed it by law.

Now, Initiative 77 proponents are trying to put a referendum on the June 2019 ballot that would overturn…