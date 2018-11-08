202.5
By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 6:26 pm 11/08/2018 06:26pm
Balanced Fund 11720.30 – .31 + 1.14 + .30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1913.91 – .11 – .19 – 3.99

Emerging Markets 308.54 – 1.66 + 1.04 – 13.35

Equity Income Fund 11886.92 – .06 + 2.50 + 2.60

GNMA 702.68 – .15 – .42 – 1.91

General Municipal Debt 1293.60 + .06 – .03 – .79

Gold Fund 207.78 – 1.01 – 1.95 – 20.69

High Current Yield 2140.38 + .01 + .53 + 1.02

High Yield Municipal 607.06 + .07 – .06 + .64

International Fund 1756.17 – .72 + .86 – 8.33

Science and Technology Fund 2568.68 – .81 + .82 + 8.08

Short Investment Grade 355.10 – .01 – .06 + .67

Short Municipal 183.52 + .01 + .02 + .72

US Government 626.37 – .27 – .60 – 2.46

