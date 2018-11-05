Balanced Fund 11596.60 + .29 + 2.07 – .76 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1912.42 + .18 – .79 – 4.07 Emerging Markets 310.83 + .51 + 7.15 – 12.71 Equity Income Fund 11657.46 + .91 +…

Balanced Fund 11596.60 + .29 + 2.07 – .76

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1912.42 + .18 – .79 – 4.07

Emerging Markets 310.83 + .51 + 7.15 – 12.71

Equity Income Fund 11657.46 + .91 + 3.38 + .62

GNMA 702.89 – .02 – .54 – 1.89

General Municipal Debt 1291.55 – .06 – .50 – .95

Gold Fund 210.55 – .72 + 1.57 – 19.64

High Current Yield 2131.83 + .03 + .34 + .61

High Yield Municipal 606.15 – .01 – .52 + .49

International Fund 1744.00 – .02 + 3.78 – 8.96

Science and Technology Fund 2503.89 – .89 + 4.90 + 5.36

Short Investment Grade 355.10 + .01 – .12 + .67

Short Municipal 183.46 – .06 + .69

US Government 631.00 + .54 – .13 – 1.74

-0-

