Balanced Fund 11572.07 – .14 + 1.47 – .97
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1908.97 – .44 – 1.01 – 4.24
Emerging Markets 310.03 + 1.53 + 5.21 – 12.93
Equity Income Fund 11552.02 – .39 + 2.53 – .29
GNMA 702.98 – .38 – .60 – 1.87
General Municipal Debt 1291.59 – .19 – .47 – .95
Gold Fund 210.97 – .45 + .88 – 19.48
High Current Yield 2131.09 + .09 + .32 + .58
High Yield Municipal 606.16 – .21 – .49 + .49
International Fund 1744.70 + .20 + 3.39 – 8.92
Science and Technology Fund 2530.35 – .69 + 4.03 + 6.47
Short Investment Grade 355.06 – .08 – .13 + .66
Short Municipal 183.46 – .01 – .04 + .68
US Government 626.62 – .56 – .90 – 2.42
