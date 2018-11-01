202
By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 6:29 pm 11/01/2018 06:29pm
Balanced Fund 11602.92 + .75 + 1.03 – .70

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.30 + .12 – .26 – 3.72

Emerging Markets – 16.05

Equity Income Fund 11626.23 + 1.09 + 1.88 + .35

GNMA 705.65 + .14 – .01 – 1.50

General Municipal Debt 1293.12 – .11 – .30 – .83

Gold Fund 210.87 + 2.85 + 1.19 – 19.51

High Current Yield 2128.62 + .10 – .12 + .46

High Yield Municipal 606.93 – .09 – .33 + .62

International Fund 1740.96 + 1.29 + 2.35 – 9.12

Science and Technology Fund 2544.78 + 1.87 + 2.13 + 7.08

Short Investment Grade 355.31 + .02 – .01 + .73

Short Municipal 183.45 – .04 – .03 + .68

US Government 629.36 – .01 – .19 – 2.00

