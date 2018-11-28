Balanced Fund 11628.40 + 1.19 + 2.10 – .49 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1917.73 – .12 – .12 – 3.80 Emerging Markets 313.29 + 2.40 + 4.04 – 12.02 Equity Income Fund 11771.59 + 1.52 +…

Balanced Fund 11628.40 + 1.19 + 2.10 – .49

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1917.73 – .12 – .12 – 3.80

Emerging Markets 313.29 + 2.40 + 4.04 – 12.02

Equity Income Fund 11771.59 + 1.52 + 2.84 + 1.61

GNMA 709.36 + .13 + .20 – .98

General Municipal Debt 1301.62 + .01 + .16 – .18

Gold Fund 204.75 + 1.98 – .20 – 21.85

High Current Yield 2102.29 + .28 + .37 – .78

High Yield Municipal 608.51 – .01 + .18 + .88

International Fund 1729.62 + 1.46 + 3.06 – 9.71

Science and Technology Fund 2486.20 + 3.34 + 6.42 + 4.61

Short Investment Grade 355.51 + .02 + .02 + .79

Short Municipal 183.91 + .02 + .08 + .93

US Government 635.75 + .37 + .35 – 1.00

-0-

