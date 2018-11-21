Balanced Fund 11431.92 + .38 – .75 – 2.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.57 – .02 – .07 – 3.71 Emerging Markets 305.57 + 1.47 + 1.01 – 14.18 Equity Income Fund 11500.16 + .47 –…

Balanced Fund 11431.92 + .38 – .75 – 2.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.57 – .02 – .07 – 3.71

Emerging Markets 305.57 + 1.47 + 1.01 – 14.18

Equity Income Fund 11500.16 + .47 – .78 – .74

GNMA 707.63 – .05 + .20 – 1.22

General Municipal Debt 1299.69 + .01 + .34 – .33

Gold Fund 208.90 + 1.82 + 3.74 – 20.27

High Current Yield 2101.44 + .33 – .73 – .82

High Yield Municipal 607.77 + .05 + .17 + .76

International Fund 1698.36 + 1.19 – .99 – 11.34

Science and Technology Fund 2364.08 + 1.20 – 2.50 – .53

Short Investment Grade 355.43 – .01 + .77

Short Municipal 183.76 + .09 + .85

US Government 635.76 + .35 + .70 – 1.00

