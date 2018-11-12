Balanced Fund 11547.75 – 1.06 – .42 – 1.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1924.99 + .27 + .65 – 3.44 Emerging Markets 299.98 – 1.21 – 3.19 – 15.75 Equity Income Fund 11704.74 – 1.00 +…

Balanced Fund 11547.75 – 1.06 – .42 – 1.18

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1924.99 + .27 + .65 – 3.44

Emerging Markets 299.98 – 1.21 – 3.19 – 15.75

Equity Income Fund 11704.74 – 1.00 + .42 + 1.03

GNMA 704.90 + .14 + .28 – 1.60

General Municipal Debt 1296.73 + .16 + .35 – .55

Gold Fund 200.06 – 2.59 – 5.35 – 23.64

High Current Yield 2132.45 – .01 + .64

High Yield Municipal 608.10 + .11 + .30 + .81

International Fund 1707.85 – 1.70 – 2.00 – 10.85

Science and Technology Fund 2434.35 – 3.30 – 2.93 + 2.43

Short Investment Grade 355.42 + .06 + .08 + .76

Short Municipal 183.61 + .04 + .07 + .77

US Government 632.81 + .62 + .77 – 1.46

