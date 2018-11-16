Incoming Pr. George’s exec wants NFL to stay, create new economic development fund

Prince George’s County Executive-elect Angela Alsobrooks thinks the county has an image issue. Eight years after its reputation hit rock bottom — its former executive, Jack Johnson, sentenced to 87 months in prison for corruption…

Eight years after its reputation hit rock bottom — its former executive, Jack Johnson, sentenced to 87 months in prison for corruption — things are far better in Prince George’s, but its perception, especially for those who call the county home, still needs work.

“The biggest challenge for us is … making sure that Prince Georgians are proud of our county,” Alsobrooks told me in a phone interview. “That’s a goal I have, to instill a sense of pride in our county, to make the government work for residents in such a way they feel good about where they live.”

Building on the work of Rushern Baker, who assumed the post in 2010, Alsobrooks looks to rebuild the county’s reputation through economic development, prioritizing new retail and restaurants, upgraded infrastructure and ensuring a certain professional football team continues to play its home games in Landover.

“The plan is to make…