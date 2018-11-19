Incoming MoCo exec looks to Northern Virginia as a model for economic development

Marc Elrich faced a lot of criticism during his campaign for Montgomery County executive, with some saying he did not share the interests of the business and economic development communities. The Democrat said his staunch…

The Democrat said his staunch support of a minimum wage increase and paid sick leave probably caused the most consternation, but added that those were resolutions eventually passed by the county council.

Now the county exec-elect after winning this month’s election, Elrich looks to buck that critique by taking a hard look at the economic development practices of jurisdictions such as Fairfax and Arlington counties, the latter of which nabbed part of Amazon’s new headquarters.

“In the old days we used to think of Virginia as the Wild West and Tysons used to be a model,” Elrich told me in a phone interview. He said taxes on development are vital to investing in infrastructure that attracts more talent and business to places such as Fairfax. “I think we ought to look at what they’ve done.”

Elrich,…