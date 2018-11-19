Home » Latest News » HQ2 disclosures show Amazon…

HQ2 disclosures show Amazon left billions on the table

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 19, 2018 6:15 am 11/19/2018 06:15am
Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) will receive billions in subsidies from agencies in New York, Virginia and Tennessee as it expands its North American headquarters, although it stood to reap a great deal more had it selected other locations.

Following the Seattle-based company’s announcement last week to split its next North American headquarters between Arlington County and Long Island City, New York — with a smaller logistics operation planned for Nashville, Tennessee — details finally emerged concerning some of the secretive pledges made by cities to lure the e-commerce giant their way.

For example, this week Pennsylvania officials disclosed some $4.6 billion in proposed incentives to land Amazon during its headquarters search. Both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia were among the 20 finalist cities in North America vying for the expansion.

Next door in Ohio, leaders in the city of Columbus unveiled a plan valued at $2.8 billion over three decades.

New Jersey famously went all in from the…

