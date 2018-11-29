202.5
Home » Latest News » How three men and…

How three men and a drive to make money turned into JBG

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 29, 2018 3:05 pm 11/29/2018 03:05pm
Share

In 1956, Joseph B. Gildenhorn, a native Washingtonian, founded a small law firm in D.C. with two high school friends, Donald Brown and the late Gerald Miller.

After about 10 years in the law business, the men who headed the firm called Miller, Brown and Gildenhorn decided to take the leap into an even more lucrative business: real estate development. The lawyers understood the Washington market, after all. It was their city.

It proved to be a fortuitous decision.

The company went on to become one of Greater Washington’s most prolific developers as it raised fund after fund to build office buildings and apartment projects. The JBG Cos., as it would eventually be named when Benjamin Jacobs was added as partner, would sell those projects, pay off investors and repeat. Build, sell, pay off and repeat. The company, now publicly traded and known as JBG Smith Properties Inc., gained national attention earlier this month when Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) selected the company’s sites in Arlington…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500