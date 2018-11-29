How three men and a drive to make money turned into JBG

In 1956, Joseph B. Gildenhorn, a native Washingtonian, founded a small law firm in D.C. with two high school friends, Donald Brown and the late Gerald Miller. After about 10 years in the law business,…

After about 10 years in the law business, the men who headed the firm called Miller, Brown and Gildenhorn decided to take the leap into an even more lucrative business: real estate development. The lawyers understood the Washington market, after all. It was their city.

It proved to be a fortuitous decision.

The company went on to become one of Greater Washington’s most prolific developers as it raised fund after fund to build office buildings and apartment projects. The JBG Cos., as it would eventually be named when Benjamin Jacobs was added as partner, would sell those projects, pay off investors and repeat. Build, sell, pay off and repeat. The company, now publicly traded and known as JBG Smith Properties Inc., gained national attention earlier this month when Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) selected the company’s sites in Arlington…