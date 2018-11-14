202.5
How this Amazon policy could springboard Crystal City’s restaurant scene

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 14, 2018 4:22 pm 11/14/2018 04:22pm
Andrew Dana, owner of Parkview bagel sensation Call Your Mother and lauded Petworth pizza spot Timber Pizza Co., texted his business partner Jeff Zients on Tuesday night with one question: “How do we get into Amazon HQ2?”

It’s a question many restaurant and bar owners will likely be asking in the coming months as Crystal City and Pentagon City prepare to host parts of Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 and its eventual 25,000 employees. But it’s not so much a question of how do you get “in.”

Unlike tech giant counterparts like Google and Facebook, where the breadth of free or discount food offerings from in-house cafeterias is the stuff of lore, Amazon doesn’t have internal food service. At the company’s Seattle headquarters, there are no in-house cafeterias and the urban campus purposefully drives employees out into the surrounding areas for meals. Most of the buildings have privately-owned restaurants in the ground-floor retail spaces. 

And it works. On Tuesday, NPR station KUOW…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

