Host strikes deal with Marriott to renovate five flagships

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2018 3:05 pm 11/02/2018 03:05pm
Host Hotels & Resorts plans to invest up to $600 million to completely renovate five of its most well-known Marriott properties in the next three years. 

And in a unique arrangement, Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to help soften any financial downturns the hotels experience during the top-to-bottom makeovers. Marriott spun off its real estate holdings in 1993 to create Host (NYSE: HST), also based in Bethesda.

The projects, which Host is referring to as “brand transformations,” are at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square; the Boston Marriott Copley Place; the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida; and the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in Florida. Work is already underway at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

The move will increase Host’s capital expenditures by about $150 million to $200 million for each of the next three years starting in 2019, Host CEO Jim Risoleo told analysts on the company’s third quarter earnings…

