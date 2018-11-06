202
Home » Latest News » Host Hotels to renovate…

Host Hotels to renovate 17 properties with Marriott’s help

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 6, 2018 3:05 pm 11/06/2018 03:05pm
Share

A deal between Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) to renovate several of Host’s flagship Marriott properties covers a total of 17 hotels and should increase both the owner’s and manager’s profits for the hotels, Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson said Tuesday. 

Host CEO Jim Risoleo told analysts Friday on its third quarter earnings call that the deal covered the renovation of the San Francisco Marriott Marquis that’s already underway, as well as the New York Marriott Marquis, the Boston Marriott Copley Place, the Orlando World Center Marriott and the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in Florida. 

Speaking on Marriott’s third quarter earnings call, Sorenson didn’t specify which other Marriott-managed hotels are included, but we’ve reached out to Marriott and Host for those details and will update this post when we hear back. 

Host agreed to spend an additional $150 million to $200 million in capital investment in the properties during the next…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500