Holiday Inn Rosslyn pitched for major redevelopment

The Dittmar Co. is seeking permission from Arlington County to redevelop the site of the Holiday Inn Rosslyn, a prominent piece of real estate for motorists passing into Rosslyn from Georgetown via the Key Bridge.…

The Dittmar Co. is seeking permission from Arlington County to redevelop the site of the Holiday Inn Rosslyn, a prominent piece of real estate for motorists passing into Rosslyn from Georgetown via the Key Bridge.

The Vienna-based company recently submitted a preliminary development proposal to replace the 335-room hotel at 1900 Fort Myer Drive with a pair of residential and hotel towers. If the major site plan amendment is approved, Dittmar hopes to break ground in 2020, with delivery three years later.

Dittmar Vice President Bob Bushkoff said it is premature to discuss details of the planned development, given the county’s planning department has not officially accepted the submission, but he hopes to share more and meet with community groups about the project once it is further along in the entitlement process.

Ditmar has retained MTFA Architecture to design the 732,600-square-foot development, to include two towers of 26 and 38 stories, with 490 multifamily rental units and 327 hotel…