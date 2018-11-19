Here’s where Adams Morgan’s Wawa is going

Adams Morgan’s long-rumored Wawa is coming to the former BicycleSpace storefront on the neighborhood’s main drag. The convenience store known for its made-to-order hoagies is going into 2424 18th St. NW, according to sources familiar…

The convenience store known for its made-to-order hoagies is going into 2424 18th St. NW, according to sources familiar with the deal.

It’s the fourth deal Wawa has inked since opening in downtown D.C. in 2017. Other Wawa locations are planned for Georgetown, Columbia Heights and Tenleytown.

BicycleSpace opened in the 6,400-square-foot space in 2015. It closed Nov. 1, saying that it would focus on locations in Mount Vernon Triangle and Ivy City. The space is in the typical Wawa range of 5,000 and 7,500 square feet.

The chain has been going to high-foot-traffic areas, including those near colleges. Though Adams Morgan doesn’t have any universities, it plays host to many students on Friday and Saturday nights. Looks like Jumbo Slice and Amsterdam Falafel will be getting some competition for late-night eats.

Wawa has been largely focused on its urban locations…