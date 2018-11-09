Here’s what the local tech scene hopes to see from Amazon HQ2 in Crystal City

With Amazon.com Inc. reportedly close to selecting Crystal City as part of its second headquarters, we’ve looked at the impact on development and real estate in the Arlington neighborhood and nearby, its potential impact on…

With Amazon.com Inc. reportedly close to selecting Crystal City as part of its second headquarters, we’ve looked at the impact on development and real estate in the Arlington neighborhood and nearby, its potential impact on defense hiring and even a weird story about waffles.

But what might the arrival of Amazon mean for the region’s tech scene?

Rita Ting-Hopper, CEO of Arlington-based Festi, told Forbes she hopes it will bring some more credibility — and that venture capital dollars will follow.

“It’s very difficult being a female, minority founder to get VC funding,” she told Forbes. “In 2017, 2 percent of funding went to female founders, so that’s already a struggle. And being on the East Coast is also not advantageous.”

Festi is launching its app this month that helps groups organize and pay for parties and gatherings, according to the report.

