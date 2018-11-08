Here’s the dirt on Dirt, a clean-eating restaurant coming to Ballston

A Miami-based health-conscious restaurant will be moving into Arlington’s Ballston Exchange mixed-use development early next year. Dirt, which has two Miami locations, will occupy 1,800 square feet at 4121 Wilson Blvd. and join a slew…

A Miami-based health-conscious restaurant will be moving into Arlington’s Ballston Exchange mixed-use development early next year.

Dirt, which has two Miami locations, will occupy 1,800 square feet at 4121 Wilson Blvd. and join a slew of incoming fast-casual retailers at Ballston Exchange, including Cava, Philz Coffee, Shake Shack and We, The Pizza.

Renovations at Ballston Exchange are slated to be completed by the end of the year.

Dirt bills itself as a “clean-eating” concept that offers various dietary options, including vegan, vegetarian, grass-fed and gluten-free dishes and ingredients.

Atlanta developer Jamestown LP was represented by Kim Stein of KLNB LLC. Dirt was represented by Jason Flippo.