Here's how much rates will increase on the Dulles Toll Road next year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 16, 2018 7:51 am
It’s going to cost more to drive the Dulles Toll Road starting next year.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board voted this week to raise the rates from $2.50 to $3.25 at the main toll plaza. Rates are also increasing from $1 to $1.50 on all off-ramps. Vehicles with more than two axles would pay higher tolls.

It’s the first rate increase on the roadway since 2014. MWAA said in a statement on Wednesday it does not plan to increase rates again until 2023.

The new rates begin in January.

MWAA said it needs the additional toll revenue to help pay for the construction of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, which extends out to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County and is expected to open in 2020. Silver Line construction is being funded by a combination of toll-road revenues, airport contributions and appropriates from federal, state and local governments.

