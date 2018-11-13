Here’s how Amazon HQ2’s National Landing campus will take shape

Amazon.com Inc. will lease space in three existing Crystal City office buildings as the first phase of its new Arlington headquarters, with more ambitious plans to anchor future buildings nearby in Pentagon City. Both plans…

Amazon.com Inc. will lease space in three existing Crystal City office buildings as the first phase of its new Arlington headquarters, with more ambitious plans to anchor future buildings nearby in Pentagon City.

Both plans involve transactions with Chevy Chase-developer JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS), which announced details of the plans Tuesday after Amazon disclosed the locations of its second headquarters.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will lease a total of 500,000 square feet at JBG’s 241 18th St. S., 1800 S. Bell St. and 1770 Crystal Drive (also known as 1750 Crystal Drive), JBG Smith announced. The length of the leases were not disclosed. The buildings are mostly empty, and it’s unclear what work will need to be done to prepare for Amazon’s arrival. JBG Smith just filed for permits to start interior demolition at 1800 S. Bell.

The retailing giant has also agreed to buy two major development sites owned by JBG Smith — PenPlace and Metropolitan Park projects — in Pentagon…