Here’s a look at Children’s National’s plans for Walter Reed

Children’s National Health System’s long-planned research and innovation campus at the former Walter Reed Medical Center is finally taking shape. It’s been coming since November 2016, when the D.C. health network took over about 12…

Children’s National Health System’s long-planned research and innovation campus at the former Walter Reed Medical Center is finally taking shape.

It’s been coming since November 2016, when the D.C. health network took over about 12 acres at the 110-acre site. But Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking made it official, marking the start of a project whose first phase — a hub for precision medicine and genomic research and a pediatric outpatient center — will complete in 2020.

The Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus at Walter Reed, as it will be known, will have two main elements: a research center devoted to complex and rare genetic diseases and a primary care clinic.

Here are the specifics:

Research and innovation building: This will include labs for molecular genetic testing, biochemical analysis and medical device development. It will house an incubator for health startups. This building, totaling 332,950 square feet, houses 158,000 square feet under development…