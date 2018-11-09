Have a look at Greater Washington’s hospital expansions and renovations

It might seem like just about every hospital in Greater Washington is under construction. And that’s probably because just about every hospital in Greater Washington is under construction. The region’s health systems and standalone hospitals…

It might seem like just about every hospital in Greater Washington is under construction. And that’s probably because just about every hospital in Greater Washington is under construction.

The region’s health systems and standalone hospitals have been initiating expansions and renovations in recent years to keep up with population growth and modernize aging spaces.

And that takes many forms.

Some expansions, like Adventist HealthCare’s Silver Spring hospital and Inova Health System’s Center for Personalized Health, have been in the works for years. Others, like Children’s National Health System’s development on the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center Campus and the United Medical Center replacement hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus, are in the early stages and still pre-construction.

We’ve seen projects stir the pot with community members, like Virginia Hospital Center’s proposed expansion and Providence Health System’s transition away from acute care to a…