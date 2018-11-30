202.5
Harbor Bank expands into MoCo with new loan office

The Harbor Bank of Maryland is expanding into Montgomery County with a new loan office in downtown Silver Spring.

Minority-owned Harbor Bank has seven branches and a loan production office in Greater Baltimore and Prince George’s County. The Montgomery County loan office is located on the second floor at 1010 Wayne Ave., across the street from the soon-to-be-former Discovery headquarters.

The space contains multiple private consultation rooms, touchscreen stations, digital boards for community posts and meeting spaces. The office will be open four days a week, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CEO Joseph Haskins said in a statement he is excited about the “vibrancy and dynamism” of Montgomery County.

“We aim for the new Harbor Bank of Maryland loan production office to serve as a community and commerce center for residents and businesses living and working in the area,” Haskins said.

