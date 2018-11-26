Half of the 25,000 Amazon jobs coming to region won’t be tech related

Only half of the 50,000 positions Amazon.com Inc. plans to bring to its new headquarters locations in Crystal City and Long Island City, New York, will be tech related. The New York Economic Development Corp.…

Only half of the 50,000 positions Amazon.com Inc. plans to bring to its new headquarters locations in Crystal City and Long Island City, New York, will be tech related.

The New York Economic Development Corp. confirmed the update during a recent presentation to Queens residents about the 25,000 jobs coming to the borough.

The other half will be “administrative jobs, custodial staff, HR, all those things,” Eleni Bourinaris-Suarez, EDC vice president of government and community relations, told The Wall Street Journal.

Stephen Moret, president and chief executive of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said Amazon told Virginia officials to expect the same breakdown for Crystal City, or “National Landing” — a new umbrella name for the areas of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard.

The EDC and Virginia Economic Development Partnership helped broker the deals with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon confirmed that it planned on splitting its second headquarters between…