Guinness Brewery in Maryland crosses 100,000 visitor threshold

The brewery, which opened in August, passed the 100,000-visitor mark on Oct. 28. Guinness marked the occasion on Facebook with a picture of the 100,000th guest holding some brewery swag.

“It’s only been 3 months, but this already feels like home,” the post read.

If the brewery continues to bring in visitors at the same rate, it will be on track to surpass a goal of drawing 300,000 people by the end of its first year at 5001 Washington Boulevard in Relay. Guinness moved more than 3 percent toward that goal in its opening weekend, attracting 10,000 visitors from Aug. 3-6.

The $90 million taproom and production facility are the iconic Irish brand’s first on American soil in 64 years. The 62-acre complex, on the site of the historic Calvert Distillery, offers ticketed tours of its 10-barrel brewery. Also on-site is a 100-hectoliter brewery and canning facility, where the brewery’s American…