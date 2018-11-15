Government contractor to watch: Meet Sequoia Holdings

Richard Stroupe has worked the national security spectrum of the federal IT contracting market for 25 years, from mainframes and COBOL through the Y2K bug to client-server architecture to open-source software. Having seen the disruptive…

Having seen the disruptive capability of new tech firsthand, he formed Reston-based Sequoia Holdings Inc. in 2012 to help the intelligence community modernize, especially around cloud computing.

Sequoia partners with Amazon Web Services as well as Microsoft on its Azure platform.

The company — which employs more than 40 people and will soon add another 20 — is growing revenue at about 30 percent annually, Stroupe said, as it seeks to accelerate how new technologies are deployed and help the government become more agile.

“We’re still very early in the game, from the government’s point of view, on creating the strategies and really putting a commitment around moving applications from [on-premises] to the cloud,” he said.

What does Sequoia do, exactly? The company…