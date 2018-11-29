Government contractor to watch: Meet Granicus

Granicus recently closed its fourth acquisition in a year, adding a digital records management company called SouthTech Systems to its fold as it broadens offerings to help agencies sunset legacy IT systems and processes. Ultimately,…

Granicus recently closed its fourth acquisition in a year, adding a digital records management company called SouthTech Systems to its fold as it broadens offerings to help agencies sunset legacy IT systems and processes.

Ultimately, CEO Mark Hynes hopes to change how agencies buy IT. “With the prior model with on-premise software, you’d have to wait many, many years and in essence build up a war chest of funds to go invest in newer technologies,” he said. “And of course once you implement, you’re behind the curve.”

What does Granicus do, exactly? With about $100 million in revenue and an annual subscription model, it is a software-as-a-service and cloud tech provider to federal, state and local governments in the U.S. and UK.

Who’s behind it? Vista Equity Partners, a San Francisco private equity firm, purchased Granicus and another SaaS company called GovDelivery and merged them in late 2016. Hynes, a tech veteran who worked in the application service provider industry…