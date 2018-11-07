Gov. Larry Hogan blames Trump for Republican losses in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan relished in his victory a day after winning re-election, but blamed President Donald Trump for the losses of some of his fellow Republicans in other Maryland races. Hogan became the second Republican…

Gov. Larry Hogan relished in his victory a day after winning re-election, but blamed President Donald Trump for the losses of some of his fellow Republicans in other Maryland races.

Hogan became the second Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland history on Tuesday. But Democrats had a big night otherwise by unseating a couple of Republican county executives. Steuart Pittman beat Steve Schuh in Anne Arundel County while Calvin Ball defeated Allan Kittleman. Former state Del. John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. prevailed over Republican Al Redmer, Maryland’s insurance commissioner and Hogan ally.

“It was a tough night,” Hogan told reporters at a press conference at the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday.

“We had President Trump say the election should be about him even though he is not on the ballot and in Maryland that is exactly what happened,” said Hogan, who won his race against Ben Jealous with 56 percent of the vote. “It was a repudiation of the president who lost this state…