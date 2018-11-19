Home » Latest News » Gold, silver rise

Gold, silver rise

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 3:49 pm 11/19/2018 03:49pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1223.10 an ounce — up $2.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.38 an ounce — up two cents.

