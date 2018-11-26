202.5
Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 3:49 pm 11/26/2018 03:49pm
The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1220.20 an ounce — down 80 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.18 an ounce — down 4 cents.

