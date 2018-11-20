Home » Latest News » Gold, silver lower

Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 3:38 pm 11/20/2018 03:38pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1219 an ounce — down $4.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.25 an ounce — down 13 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500