202.5
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver lower

Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 3:30 pm 11/13/2018 03:30pm
Share

The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1199.20 an ounce — down $2.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $13.95 an ounce — down 2 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500