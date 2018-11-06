Gold, silver lower

202
By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 3:22 pm 11/06/2018 03:22pm
The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,223.80 an ounce — down $6.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.46 an ounce — down 14 cents.

