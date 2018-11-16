Gold, silver higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,220.80 an ounce — up $8.00. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.36 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,220.80 an ounce — up $8.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.36 an ounce — up 12 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.