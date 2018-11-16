Home » Latest News » Gold, silver higher

Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 4:12 pm 11/16/2018 04:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,220.80 an ounce — up $8.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.36 an ounce — up 12 cents.

