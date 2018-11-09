Gold, silver fall

202.5
By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 3:40 pm 11/09/2018 03:40pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,206.40 an ounce — down $16.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.10 an ounce — down 28 cents.

