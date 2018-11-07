202.5
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver edge higher

Gold, silver edge higher

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 4:13 pm 11/07/2018 04:13pm
Share

The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,226.20 an ounce — up $2.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.53 an ounce — up 7 cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500