Glenstone Foundation buys more land in Potomac near museum

Glenstone Foundation Inc. in August quietly spent $2.5 million on a single-family home that sits on 10.6 acres just south of the Glenstone Museum in Potomac.

The foundation selectively acquires adjoining properties to the museum as they become available but it currently does not have any plans for the property, said spokeswoman Emily Grebenstein.

The two-story, nearly 5,500-square-foot home at 12037 Wetherfield Lane has six bathrooms and a garage and last sold for a little more than $1 million in 2003. The property was not part of the $200 million, 130-acre expansion completed in October that made Glenstone one of largest privately funded museums in world.

The expansion prompted a $24 million lawsuit filed by Falls Church-based contractor Hitt Contracting Inc., which claimed damages it attributed to a “torrent of changes” and repeated disruptions by Glenstone. The foundation countersued Hitt in October for nearly $35.9 million for allegedly bungling its work on the museum.