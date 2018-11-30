Giant Food continues growth through Shoppers swaps

202.5
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 30, 2018 3:38 pm 11/30/2018 03:38pm
Giant Food LLC has been on a real estate spending spree for the past year, opening new locations, renovating old ones and, interestingly, taking over shuttering Shoppers Food & Pharmacy locations. The spending will continue, as Giant plans to invest $175 million on new locations, conversions or store renovations during the next two years. 

Giant Landover President Gordon Reid says the chain could open another three or four stores in the Mid-Atlantic during the next few years, either via conversions or new locations. There are also renovations planned for 24 existing stores, though Giant declined to identify the locations.

The latest conversion is the Shoppers at 6360 Seven Corners Center in Falls Church. Though that will put the new Giant less than three miles from an existing store at Graham Park Plaza just down Route 50, that shopping center is poised for redevelopment and it’s not clear whether Giant would be involved landlord Federal Realty’s future plans. 

