Geico, Monumental strike jersey sponsorship deal for Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2018 8:07 am 11/02/2018 08:07am
Monumental Sports & Entertainment has struck a deal with Geico to sponsor the jerseys of the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go.

Terms were not disclosed of the multiyear sponsorship agreement between Monumental and the Chevy Chase-based insurance giant. The Wizards will debut the jersey patch Friday night during their nationally televised game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Geico is the first company to have a patch on an NBA, WNBA and G-League team.

“This is a wonderful new development in the long-standing partnership between Geico and Monumental Sports & Entertainment,” Geico President and CEO Bill Roberts said in a release, referring to the 25-year relationship between Geico and Monumental. “We’re excited about the national platform this jersey patch sponsorship gives us and the opportunity to continue to contribute to the improvement of the community we call home.”

