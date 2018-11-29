GE Healthcare to complete closure of Laurel facility

GE Healthcare will complete the last round of layoffs at its Laurel facility next year as the company closes the plant. GE Healthcare announced in January 2017 that it planned to transition work from Maryland…

GE Healthcare announced in January 2017 that it planned to transition work from Maryland to sites in Wisconsin during a process that was expected to take at least 12 to 24 months. The plant, which produces incubators and warmers for neonatal intensive care units, employed about 180 employees. The company notified the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation on Tuesday of the final 76 layoffs.

The Laurel facility is located at 8880 Gorman Road. The final round of layoffs will take place between Dec. 31 and July 31.

Ben Fox, a spokesman for GE Healthcare, said the layoffs are not related to General Electric Co.’s (NYSE: GE) plan to spinoff its health care subsidiary or CEO Larry Culp’s goals for turning around the parent company.

“Nothing new and nothing has changed since our initial announcement in January of 2017,” Fox said in an email.

At the time…